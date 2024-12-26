Defence Ministry open to queries on businesses

Phumtham: Defence to give updates

The Defence Ministry is prepared to respond to any questions related to the proposed transfer of businesses operated by the Thai armed forces, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said.

He made the remark on Wednesday during a meeting with a special House committee studying the transfer of businesses run by the armed forces.

Mr Phumtham acknowledged that several issues require legal amendments and assured the committee the government would expedite the necessary processes and provide regular updates.

Also present at the meeting were Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthapon Nakpanich, defence permanent secretary Sanitchanok Sangkhachan and representatives from the armed forces.

Defence Ministry spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said the meeting aimed to gather input for improving regulations and ensuring transparency.

Among the issues discussed were the management of hotels, golf courses, and welfare projects. Some defence-owned assets have been in defence hands for years, with many critics assuming they would put up resistance to seeing them moved elsewhere.

Mr Jirayu said the navy reported the transfer of its power production business in Sattahip, in Chon Buri, was progressing and that final decisions on which operations can be handed over to the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) would be made soon.

On the proposed transfer of the Kantarat Golf Course at Don Mueang Airport, the air force said it would need to maintain supervision of the venue because it is in a sensitive area.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, a study panel member, on Wednesday thanked the navy and the air force for their input, but noted the army had yet to submit certain finance-related reports. He asked Mr Phumtham to issue an order to expedite this process to ensure transparency.

Critics of the military and the main opposition People's Party have been looking at the operation of racecourses, boxing stadiums, golf courses, hotels, and radio and television stations run by the military.

They have also called for the transfer of certain businesses to the government for transparency.