CoS rebuts media on Kittiratt's BoT post

Kittiratt Na-Ranong

The Council of State (CoS), the government's legal adviser, on Wednesday denied media reports it had ruled Kittiratt Na-Ranong ineligible to assume the post of Bank of Thailand (BoT) board chairman.

Pakorn Nilprapunt, secretary-general of the CoS, said the council had yet to make a decision on Mr Kittiratt's qualifications, and the issue was expected to be raised for discussion later on Wednesday..

He admitted the Finance Ministry's Fiscal Policy Office had asked the CoS about legal issues related to the qualifications of a BoT board chairman.

Mr Kittiratt, a former commerce minister, was widely regarded as a leading contender for the position to succeed Porametee Vimolsiri.

However, his nomination was being questioned due to his recent role as an adviser to former prime minister Srettha Thavisin, which critics said could jeopardise the bank's independence.

Meanwhile, Lawaron Sangsanit, permanent secretary for finance, said he never gave a media interview saying Mr Kittiratt was determined to be ineligible to hold the post.

He said the ministry had sought the CoS's opinion and legal clarification because Mr Kittiratt once served as an adviser to Mr Srettha, and it was understood the prime minister's adviser was not considered a political position.

Mr Lawaron said the ministry's move was to ensure its candidate nomination followed the proper procedures.

"We're not certain about the qualifications, so we decided to approach the CoS, which will send a response to the Finance Ministry. We haven't got the response yet," he said.

A source at the Finance Ministry said that if the CoS determines the advisory post is a political one, Mr Kittiratt will not be qualified to become the BoT board chairman, and the ministry will have to nominate a new candidate.

However, the source said the delay in appointing the BoT board chairman would not disrupt work at the BoT because the law says the deputy chairman, who is the BoT governor, can do the chairman's duties in the meantime.

Following media reports about him being ineligible for the post, Mr Kittiratt wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that no matter what the result will be, he will respect the final decision and thanked those who had trust and confidence in his ability.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said he expected to receive an official response letter from the CoS in the next 1-2 days.