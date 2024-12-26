Further heavy rain to cap end of year

A woman uses an umbrella to keep herself and her belongings dry in Bangkok, Thailand, on Oct 22, 2024. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has instructed authorities to prepare for heavy rainfall expected in southern Thailand on Friday and Saturday.

Sasikarn Watthanachan, deputy spokeswoman of the Prime Minister's Office, said Mr Phumtham, who heads the Centre for Flood, Storm, and Landslide Relief, stressed the need for vigilance as a cold front is forecast to trigger big downpours in the South at the end of 2024.

While the rainfall is not expected to be as intense as previous rounds of floods, special attention is being given to the provinces of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Phangnga, with the Hua Sai district in Nakhon Si Thammarat projected to see rainfall exceeding 90 millimetres on Friday. From Dec 29 to 30, the rain is expected to shift south to the provinces of Songkhla, Phatthalung, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat, before tapering off by early January.

Meanwhile, the northern and northeastern regions will continue experiencing cool weather and morning fog.

The Royal Irrigation Department reported efforts to pump water out of the submerged Tubtim Siam pomelo orchard in Ban Saeng Wiman village in Nakhon Si Thammarat's Pak Phanang district.

Thirty-four pumps and 17 water propellers are being used to discharge up to four million cubic metres a day. As of Wednesday, water levels had dropped by 12cm from the previous 24 hours, and the area is expected to be dry soon.

In addition, the centre urged authorities to prepare for potential high tides and saltwater intrusion from Dec 29 to Jan 8 in provinces such as Samut Prakan, Bangkok and Nakhon Pathom.

Residents in low-lying areas along the Chao Phraya and Tha Chin rivers are advised to stay alert.

Meanwhile, aid is being distributed to flood-affected households. The government has approved payments of 9,000 baht per household to 169,052 families, with disbursement to conclude by Friday. Authorities aim to ensure the aid process is efficient and transparent.