Bangkok bans New Year fireworks in all but 14 spots

The Bangkok Metropolitan Authority (BMA) has issued a ban on fireworks, floating lanterns and related items to celebrate the New Year countdown without permission.
The regulation is intended to prevent fires during the long holiday period as some people would be out of the city and unable to take care of their properties, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Wednesday.
Organisers of New Year events are required to ask for permission from authorities in their district if they want to set off fireworks.
Violators face fines of up to 60,000 baht and/or imprisonment for up to three years.
Fourteen locations in Bangkok where fireworks have been allowed on New Year’s Eve are:
- CentralWorld
- One Bangkok
- Seacon Square
- Terminal 21
- Iconsiam
- Asiatique The Riverfront
- The Salil Hotel Riverside
- Chatrium Hotel Riverside
- Montien Riverside Hotel
- Chang Chui Creative Park
- Nakapirom Park
- Rim Lagoon Cafe and Restaurant
- JC Kevin Hotel
- Capella Hotel.
The BMA will also set up emergency centres during the festival to ensure the safety of people taking part in countdown festivities.