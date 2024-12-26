Bangkok bans New Year fireworks in all but 14 spots

In crackdown intended to reduce fire risk, authorities say permission must be sought in advance

A spectacular fireworks display over the Chao Phraya River is seen from Asiatique the Riverfront during the 2024 New Year countdown a year ago. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Authority (BMA) has issued a ban on fireworks, floating lanterns and related items to celebrate the New Year countdown without permission.

The regulation is intended to prevent fires during the long holiday period as some people would be out of the city and unable to take care of their properties, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Wednesday.

Organisers of New Year events are required to ask for permission from authorities in their district if they want to set off fireworks.

Violators face fines of up to 60,000 baht and/or imprisonment for up to three years.

Fourteen locations in Bangkok where fireworks have been allowed on New Year’s Eve are:

CentralWorld

One Bangkok

Seacon Square

Terminal 21

Iconsiam

Asiatique The Riverfront

The Salil Hotel Riverside

Chatrium Hotel Riverside

Montien Riverside Hotel

Chang Chui Creative Park

Nakapirom Park

Rim Lagoon Cafe and Restaurant

JC Kevin Hotel

Capella Hotel.

The BMA will also set up emergency centres during the festival to ensure the safety of people taking part in countdown festivities.