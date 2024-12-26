Public urged to make disaster readiness ‘a habit’

UN Development Programme says Thailand has made great strides since tsunami but more can be done

A man looks at names of victims at the wave-shaped monument for the victims of the 2004 tsunami in Ban Nam Khem, a fishing village destroyed by the wave that struck Phangnga, during a ceremony on Dec 26. (Photo: UN Development Programme)

People in Thailand should make disaster preparedness a habit to prevent massive casualties in the future, like those caused by the 2004 tsunami, says the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Thailand has made great progress on tsunami preparedness, but disaster preparedness should become a routine habit to ensure people are safe if a tsunami happens again, according to Niamh Collier-Smith, the UNDP resident representative in Thailand.

At 7.58am on Dec 26, 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Aceh province in Indonesia, sending giant waves into the coastlines of Indonesia, Thailand and 12 other countries along the Indian Ocean, causing 227,898 deaths.

In Thailand, the tsunami hit six provinces along the Andaman coast (Krabi, Phuket, Phangnga, Ranong, Trang and Satun), leading to 5,395 deaths.

The 2004 tsunami provided an important lesson to humanity, that preparedness is a key to survival, Ms Collier-Smith said at an event held on Thursday in Khao Lak, Phangnga to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the tragedy.

People at that time did not know what to do, or what was happening, because they had never experienced a tsunami before, she said. So, people were not ready to respond promptly.

“Now, 20 years have passed and numerous steps have been taken that make us stronger when disaster strikes us again,” she added.

An early warning system remains a necessity, she said, while regular evacuation drills are also needed to ensure a prompt response.

“Also, it is important to have community engagement to ensure that no one is left behind when a disaster strikes, particularly people with disabilities, the elderly or those who have less physical mobility,” she added.

She also noted the 2004 tsunami has taught people about the importance of having the right communication tools and data sharing between countries and regions.

“Yet it is even more necessary to ensure effective communication between the government and affected communities, as well as among affected communities themselves,” she added.

She praised Thailand for making significant strides over the past 20 years in ensuring the safety of coastal communities which are prone to tsunamis, while ensuring its coastline remains a top global tourist destination.

“Tsunami drills must become a habit to ensure people are ready to cope with the next disaster, the way safety demonstrations are normalised on aircraft. I do not think any country has reached that point yet,” she added.

Deputy Interior Minister Sabeeda Thaised said the tsunami was an urgent warning for Thailand to develop active risk and disaster management policies, which focus on preparedness, prevention and mitigation of large-scale disasters.

The government, she said, would continue to prioritise disaster management research and knowledge-sharing, both domestically and internationally, and adapting that knowledge to the Thai context.

“Thailand remains committed to enhancing disaster preparedness and establishing systematic efficient and holistic disaster management mechanisms. We strive to contribute to regional and global safety and resilience efforts,” she added.