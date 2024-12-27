Airports ease booze rules

Passengers wait to board an aircraft at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan. The Prime Minister's Office has announced a new regulation allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages every day at major international airports. (Photo: Suvarnabhumi Airport)

The Prime Minister's Office has announced a new regulation allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages every day at major international airports.

The announcement was published in the Royal Gazette on Christmas Day and took effect on Thursday.

The reason is to make the law more appropriate and consistent with the "current situation", an observer said.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on the advice of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee, has revoked the PM's Office announcement on Feb 5, 2015 that limited the sale of alcoholic drinks.

Such sales are prohibited nationwide on the five major Buddhist holy days of Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asanha Bucha, and the start and end of Buddhist Lent.

In July, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee decided to allow all international airports under Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) to sell alcoholic drinks on those five days, a decision the PM has now adopted.

That list comprises Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai airports.

The aim is to boost travellers' spending and promote tourism further, said a source.

Meanwhile, the Department of Excise has pushed forward its plan to revise regulations for the production of community liquor to spur the local economy and improve the quality of local alcoholic beverages.

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said this aims to reduce the barriers for obtaining licences to produce community liquor, boost community incomes and promote domestic materials.

The revised guidelines will allow brewpubs and craft beer breweries to sell keg beer off-site. Keg containers must be at least 20 litres. Small beer factories will also be allowed to upgrade to medium-sized factories without a need to apply for a new licence.

The new rules are expected to come into effect in February, he said.