20 foreign sex worker suspects arrested in Pattaya

Eleven of the 20 suspects, seated, are detained by immigration police in Chon Buri province on Friday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI – Twenty women from different countries were arrested in Pattaya beach town on Friday for allegedly providing sex services.

The arrests followed complaints made by locals and tourists about a group of foreign women standing at various spots along the beach and soliciting sex for money, which disturbed the public peace, said Pol Lt Col Piyapong Ensan, chief of Pattaya tourist police.

Police observed the women's behaviour until they confirmed that they were offering sex for money. The officers arrested 20 suspects — nine Ugandans, eight Uzbeks, two Madagascans and one Rwandan — aged between 26 and 51.

The suspects admitted to the charge and said they came to Thailand for sex work. They were fined, and their visas were revoked to facilitate deportation.

Police said the operation aimed to improve the tourist city's image in preparation for welcoming visitors during the New Year.