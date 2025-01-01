His Majesty urges all Thais to unite, do duty

Listen to this article

His Majesty the King extends New Year wishes to the people in a nationally televised broadcast on Tuesday evening. A royal New Year's card for 2025 features an image of Their Majesties the King and Queen, with their signatures on the opposite page. (Photo: Royal Household Bureau)

His Majesty the King has urged the Thai people to be mindful and live their lives carefully throughout the year.

In his televised New Year speech on Tuesday night, the monarch extended his New Year wishes to all Thais.

"On the occasion of the New Year, I would like to extend my best wishes to you all. I was impressed by the thoughtful gestures from all of you who jointly organised beautiful activities to mark my sixth-cycle birthday [on July 28 this year].

"Numerous events were held, and each and every one of you did your part to the best of your abilities. I thank you all on this occasion.

"In the past year, there were also several events that brought joy and happiness to the nation. The events that deserve special praise were Thai athletes' achievements in the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games, the world's biggest sporting events," he said.

The Paris Olympics started on July 26 and ended on Aug 11. The Paris Paralympics started on Aug 28 and ended Sept 8.

"However, worrisome incidents also occurred, such as inundations that inflicted hardship on people in several provinces. These incidents should serve as a reminder that life is always a mixture of happiness and suffering," the King said.

"If we unite and stick together through thick and thin and carry out our duties to the best of our abilities, this will help us overcome problems and obstacles and live our lives happily," he said.

"In the new year, all Thais are urged to lead their lives with mindfulness and wisdom all the time. Those who are responsible for running the country should strive for achievements for the sake of the nation's prosperity and stability and the people's happiness.

"They should have faith in performing good deeds and believe in what is righteous, which will bring about lasting happiness and prosperity," His Majesty said.

"May you be protected by the power of the Triple Gem and the sacred forces of what you believe in from ills and perils, and may you be blessed with plenty of health, happiness, and pleasant experiences in life throughout the year," he added.