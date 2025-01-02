Over 12m joined year-end prayers

More than 12 million people participated in New Year transition prayers nationwide, according to Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol.

Speaking after a traditional alms-giving activity to mark the first day of the New Year yesterday, Ms Sudawan said a total of 24,835 establishments across the country organised such activities, which were promoted by the Religious Affairs Department to welcome the year 2025.

In total, more than 12 million people participated in the activity, both online and on-site, with more than 10,000 of them joining the prayers at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, where a Buddha relic from China is enshrined for the public to pay their respects.

The relic, which is said to be a tooth of Lord Buddha, was brought to Thailand as part of the celebrations for the 72nd birthday of His Majesty the King, and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-Thai diplomatic relations this year.

Those who are keen to pay their respects to the sacred relic can do so at Sanam Luang until Feb 14, from 7am to 8pm.

Members of the public can view the Buddha relic daily from 7am to 8pm. The government has also arranged public buses and prepared flowers for worship.

The sacred Buddha relic, which is normally housed at Lingguang Temple in Beijing, was discovered in 1955 inside an ancient pagoda near Xi'an.