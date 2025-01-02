Wellness hub opens in Chiang Rai

Listen to this article

People practise yoga at the Mae Fah Luang University Wellness Center in Chiang Rai. (Photo: MFU Wellness Center)

Mae Fah Luang University (MFU) in Chiang Rai has officially opened an expanded wellness centre to address the growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases in northern Thailand and the Greater Mekong Subregion.

The MFU Wellness Center focuses on early health screening to enable effective health management before illnesses manifest, said its acting director, Pol Lt Col Boontiwa Boonyuen.

The facility evolved from a department within the university in 2018 at the direction of Adj Prof Vanchai Sirichana, the university’s founder.

The goal of the centre is to curb increasing healthcare costs incurred by both the government and the public, particularly those related to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, obesity and diabetes, said Pol Lt Col Boontiwa.

These conditions, often asymptomatic in their early stages, lead to significant treatment expenses if left unmanaged. Therefore, the MFU Wellness Centre aims to identify risk factors early and promote preventive measures, she said.

Funded by a government budget of 450 million baht, with an additional budget of 194 million for operations, the upgraded facility is scheduled to be fully completed by April after some construction delays, she added.

Since the centre first became operational since 2020, it has served tens of thousands, averaging 200 to 300 visitors daily, with over 70% seeking care for NCDs.

Amenities and services include a fitness centre, swimming pool and dietary counselling. Clients at risk can receive personalised advice on diet, exercise and other lifestyle adjustments, while patients who have developed diseases are transferred to the MFU Medical Center Hospital, or to other hospitals, said Pol Lt Col Boontiwa.

Additional services include a 150-hour yoga programme, elderly-focused facilities and health education. While the centre’s primary focus is on northern Thailand, it aims to expand its reach to the Greater Mekong Subregion in the future, she added.