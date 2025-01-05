DoH hails success of M81 motorway trial

The M81 motorway (photo: Department of Highways)

The new M81 motorway has proved popular among motorists during the New Year free trial and useful in shortening travel time and easing traffic on the south- and west-bound highways, says the Department of Highways (DoH).

During the trial, which ran from Dec 26 until Jan 2, the 96km motorway stretching between Bang Yai district in Nonthaburi and Tha Muang district in Kanchanaburi, served a total of 276,316 cars on the Bang Yai-Nakhon Pathom section, and 219,181 cars on the Nakhon Pathom-Kanchanaburi section, said Apirat Chaiwongnoi, director-general of the DoH.

Given the above, the motorway helped ease traffic by 23% on the section of Phetkasem Road, also known as Highway No.4, in Nakhon Pathom's Nakhon Chaisi district and 43% on the section of Highway No.323 in Tha Muang district of Kanchanaburi, Mr Apirat said.

All in all, he said, the M81 motorway helped save a great deal of time spent travelling and also eased traffic on the main roads between Bangkok and surrounding provinces which lead to the South and West, namely Nakhon Pathom and Kanchanaburi, he said.

These provinces also serve as the gateway to provinces recognised as key tourist destinations such as Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan, he said.

"The trial has demonstrated the M81 capacity in handling heavy traffic and helping ease traffic on key highways such as Phetkasem Road, the main road leading to the South," he said.

Prior to its official opening, expected later this year, the M81 motorway's 51km western Nakhon Pathom-Kanchanaburi section will open for free trials on weekends, starting last Friday, until further notice, he said.