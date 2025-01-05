Schools to determine student hairstyles after regulation change

High school students show a petition they forwarded to the Administrative Court in 2020 seeking to scrap the regulation that authorises schools to set their own rules regarding students’ hairstyles, which has been criticised as a violation of students’ rights. (File photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Ministry of Education has revoked the regulation concerning hairstyles for students in public schools, ministry spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said.

Each school may now set its own hairstyle policies as deemed appropriate.

Mr Siripong said on Saturday the revocation was announced in the Royal Gazette last year and schools nationwide have been sent written declarations of the decision.

The letters emphasised the need to gather opinions from individuals, including teachers, students and parents and to seek approval from the school board or school management committee before setting clear hairstyle guidelines.

"The ministry reiterates the 2020 regulation on student hairstyles was officially revoked on Jan 16, last year," he said.

"Therefore, ear-length hairstyles or three-sided shaved hairstyles will no longer be considered standard student hairstyles."

"There are no longer any stipulations regarding the length or style of students' hair. Decisions on hairstyles and dress codes should depend on each school," he added.

Schools are encouraged to provide platforms for students to discuss the best solutions in a constructive manner, Mr Siripong said.

He said Education Minister Permpoon Chidchob is focusing on students' rights, particularly in providing support and advice on student welfare through the Semapithak Centre, where officials work to modify student behaviour through various measures.

There is no restriction on their freedom at the centre, he said, adding the measures aim to promote proper behaviour, granting students freedom within a framework that prevents harm to themselves or leads to societal impacts.

The ministry believes all schools have rules to ensure harmonious coexistence.

Despite differing opinions, policies should provide students with opportunities, maintain respect and reduce bullying, Mr Siripong said.

"Discipline is important, but it must go hand in hand with human rights," he said.