Cars linked to online gambling

Some of the impounded cars (photo: CCIB)

Police officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) on Saturday confiscated 121 vehicles suspected of being linked to a major online gambling network that was shut down two years ago.

Equipped with warrants approved by the Nonthaburi provincial court, the officers searched a house and a car showroom in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district where they found more than 120 cars, including a Lamborghini belonging to a suspect who was arrested earlier during an online gambling crackdown.

Another team, also armed with an arrest warrant, searched a house in Bangkok and arrested Jirayus Charoenpong, 32, for allegedly collaboration in money laundering.

The CCIB said the searches were part of an expanded investigation into the macau888 online gambling website that was busted in 2023.

The 121 confiscated cars would be jointly examined by the Customs Department and the Anti Money Laundering Office, it said.