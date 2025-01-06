'Stressed' elephant kills Spanish tourist in southern Thailand

A 22-year-old Spanish tourist died on Friday after being attacked by an elephant she was bathing in Thailand, according to telegraph.co.uk.

Blanca Ojanguren García was washing the animal at the Koh Yao Elephant Care Centre in Koh Yao district of Phangnga province when it sank its tusk in her, later leading to her death.

Experts told the Clarín newspaper that the elephant had likely become stressed due to the pressure of living and interacting with tourists outside its ecosystem.

Washing elephants and bathing with them are popular activities for tourists in Thailand.

The Department of National Parks estimates that more than 4,000 wild elephants live in its sanctuaries, parks and nature reserves and there are a similar number of domesticated elephants, which are mostly used in tourist shows.

The World Animal Protection organisation estimates there are 2,798 elephants held in tourism venues across the country.

The non-profit has previously warned the animals are often kept in isolation, and made to perform tricks and activities that are unnatural.

The group has also said so-called "trainers" often use cruel, punishment-based training, including hitting them with sticks or sharp metal objects.

A staff member told the media that García was bathing the elephant when she passed in front of the animal and it "stuck a tusk in her", causing her injuries. The sanctuary appeared to be closed following the incident.

García was from Valladolid in northwest Spain and had been studying law and international relations at the University of Navarra, where she was a member of the security and defence club.

García was living in Taiwan on the Erasmus academic exchange programme and had visited Thailand as a tourist.

She was at the elephant sanctuary with her boyfriend, an infantry cadet from Oviedo, who was present at the time of the attack.

Jose Manuel Albares, the Spanish foreign minister, said its consulate in Bangkok is offering assistance.