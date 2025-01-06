DPM calls for a new path to peace

Bomb experts examine a police checkpoint after it was bombed in tambon Troh Bon of Sai Buri district, Pattani, last Friday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has called for a thorough review of strategies aimed at resolving the decades-long insurgency in the deep South.

Chairing the Emergency Situation Administration Committee's first meeting of 2025, Mr Phumtham, who is also the defence minister, on Monday announced the decision to lift the state of emergency in Yaha district of Yala province, reducing the number of districts under the law from 33 to 17.

However, he questioned whether the Thai government is on the right path to achieving peace in the region and urged a reassessment of the approach as the conflict has yet to ease despite having lasted for over 20 years.

Mr Phumtham directed relevant agencies to come up with actionable solutions within a month, emphasising that only when clear strategies are adopted will the new head of Thailand's peace talk team be appointed.

He expressed optimism about Malaysia’s involvement in the peace process, saying that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is now the adviser on Asean affairs to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, is expected to play a significant role in fostering collaboration.

"Thaksin’s presence could help bring stability to the Thai-Malaysian border and promote economic development in the region,'' he said.

Mr Phumtham also acknowledged ongoing difficulties, including scepticism from locals in the region. He emphasised the importance of winning public trust, saying, “If we focus on what benefits the majority, people will welcome our efforts.”

The peace process is further complicated by disagreements over the framework for negotiations. While a Joint Comprehensive Plan Towards Peace (JCPP) was initially agreed upon, subsequent opposition from the BRN has stalled progress.

Mr Phumtham stressed the importance of engaging credible representatives from all sides in discussion and praised Malaysia's appointment of Datuk Mohd Rabin Bin Basir as the facilitator for talks between Thailand and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), the main separatist group. Mr Mohd Rabin has shown flexibility and determination to produce meaningful outcomes, according to Thai negotiators.

Thailand has yet to select a new negotiation team due to the recency of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's appointment, he added.