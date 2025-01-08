Fate of Thai hostages is unclear as 6 still held

The Israeli Embassy said it does not have any information about the six Thai hostages who are still in Hamas' custody, following recent reports about planned hostage exchanges in the region.

"There is still no information about the Thai hostages," said a source at the embassy on Tuesday.

The source spoke with the Bangkok Post after Reuters on Jan 6 published a report claiming that Hamas has approved a list of 34 hostages to be exchanged between Hamas and Israel in the event of a successful ceasefire.

The BBC reported that it remains unclear how many of those on the list are still alive, however. Two of the names were captured in the period after Hamas brutally attacked Israel on Oct 7, 2023, slaying hundreds.

The age of the hostages ranges from one year to 86 years old, including children who Hamas accused Israel of killing during airstrikes and also people who Hamas claims have since fallen ill.

The Bangkok Post asked the Israeli embassy for any updates on whether there were any Thais among the list of 34 names.

Since the Israel-Hamas war erupted, 31 Thais have been taken hostage, with 23 released so far. Two were confirmed dead last May, leaving six still in Hamas' custody.

However, the website of the Israeli Prime Minister's Office on Monday publicised a statement saying the list of hostages that had been published in the media was not provided to Israel by Hamas but was originally given by Israel to mediators last July.

"As yet, Israel has not received any confirmation or comment by Hamas regarding the status of the hostages appearing on the list," it said.

It said Israel would not rest until all the remaining hostages have been accounted for.