Red-level air pollution blankets most of Thailand

Vehicles queue near a school amid thick smog in Muang district of Samut Prakan on Wednesday morning.

Only seven out of 77 provinces in Thailand had safe air to breathe and most provinces including the capital were blanketed with red levels of hazardous ultrafine dust on Wednesday morning.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) reported at 8am on Wednesday that 39 provinces were shrouded with “red” hazardous-to-health levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5).

The PM2.5 levels ranged from 76.5 to 143.1 microgrammes per cubic metre of air over the past 24 hours. The highest level was in Samut Sakhon province, followed by 133.2µg/m³ in Pathum Thani, 129.4µg/m³ in Bangkok, 128.6µg/m³ in Nonthaburi and 125µg/m³ in Ayutthaya.

Other provinces facing the red levels of smog, in a descending order, were Nakhon Pathom, Samut Prakan, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Saraburi, Lop Buri, Samut Songkhram, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Suphan Buri, Chai Nat, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Sawan, Chachoengsao, Nakhon Ratchasima, Kanchanaburi, Chaiyaphum, Prachin Buri, Phetchabun, Phichit, Nakhon Nayok, Sa Kaeo, Maha Sarakham, Chon Buri, Khon Kaen, Kamphaeng Phet, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Phitsanulok, Udon Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Rayong, Loey and Buri Ram.

The government-set safe threshold is 3.7.5µg/m³.

Thirty-one provinces were covered with orange levels of PM2.5 which were the leves of ultrafine dust that started to affect health. The levels ranged from 41.7 to 73.4µg/m³.

In a descending order, the provinces were Tak, Kalasin, Chanthaburi, Surin, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Ubon Ratchathani, Sukhothai, Si Sa Ket, Nakhon Phanom, Phatthalung, Yala, Trang, Pattani, Narathiwat, Satun, Phuket, Songkhla, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Uttaradit, Trat, Bueng Kan, Krabi, Nan, Lamphun, Phrae, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phangnga and Lampang.

Safe PM2.5 levels ranging 21.2 to 36.4µg/m³ were in Phayao, Ranong, Chiang Rai, Surat Thani, Chumphon, Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son which recorded the lowest level.