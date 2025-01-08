Thai police seek to arrest suspected killer of ex-Cambodian MP

Listen to this article

A general view of the scene where a former politician 0f the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), Lim Kimya, was shot dead in Bangkok. (Photo: Reuters)

A Thai court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for an alleged hitman who shot dead a former Cambodian opposition lawmaker in a brazen attack in Bangkok's crowded old quarter, police said.

Lim Kimya, 74, who had arrived in Thailand just hours earlier, was shot dead on Tuesday by a waiting gunman who fired three shots, said a police officer, who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to media.

Lim Kimya, a Cambodian and French citizen, had crossed into Thailand from Cambodia at noon on Tuesday with his wife and brother and travelled to Bangkok by bus before he was shot dead, the official said.

Pol Col Sanong Saengmanee, superintendent of Chana Songkhram police, told Reuters an arrest warrant had been issued for a 41-year-old motorcycle taxi driver for premeditated murder.

Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, the Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner, said an investigation so far indicated the killer was a gun for hire.

"We have gathered evidence and know who the perpetrator is. Right now, we are working to arrest him," he told reporters.

Lim Kimya was a member of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), the popular opposition that was dissolved by a court ahead of a 2018 election over an alleged treason plot. The CNRP said at the time that the charges against it were fabricated by the ruling Cambodian People's Party.

Surrounded by a pool of blood, Lim Kimya lay on his back, clad in a blue polo shirt and white shorts, as a policeman attempted to revive him, according to a photo shared by first responders. A small blue suitcase lay nearby.

"Thai authorities should promptly and thoroughly investigate and prosecute those responsible," Bryony Lau, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement.

"The Cambodian government has intimidated, surveyed and harassed former CNRP members – including those living in exile in neighbouring Thailand."

Cambodian government spokesperson Pen Bona said the killing was a matter for the authorities of Thailand, a sovereign state. He said the Cambodian government was often accused by opposition "extremists" of being behind incidents.

The Cambodian and French embassies and Thailand's Foreign Affairs Ministry did not immediately respond to separate requests for comment. (continues below)

Blood stains the ground at the scene where a former politician with now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) Lim Kimya, 74, was shot dead, in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Cambodia's government, led by the CPP for more than four decades, has conducted a ruthless, years-long crackdown on its opponents, with scores of politicians and activists jailed, many in absentia, and hundreds more fleeing into exile. It has denied persecuting the opposition.

Lim Kimya was not a prominent member of the opposition movement. Police said they were still investigating the motive for his killing.