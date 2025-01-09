Ministry to host Marriage Equality Act event

Listen to this article

Marriage equality activists stage a fashion show featuring bridal wear to celebrate the Marriage Equality Bill last month. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Interior Ministry will host a launch event for the Marriage Equality Act at the United Nations (UN) Convention Centre in Bangkok next Monday to showcase Thailand's readiness for implementing the law on Jan 23, the first of its kind in the country.

Ministry spokeswoman Traisulee Taisaranakul said the event, organised by the ministry and the Department of Provincial Administration (DoPA), will be attended by 400 participants, including officials, the UN and embassies, and the media.

Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as a deputy prime minister, is set to preside over the event. The key announcement will focus on the readiness of registrars nationwide to process marriage registrations for same-sex couples.

The DoPA has revised regulations, updated its computer systems, and modified marriage registration forms to ensure same-sex marriage registrations can proceed smoothly once the bill becomes law.

One of the event's main highlights will be the symbolic handover of flags to the governors of Bangkok and Thailand's other 76 provinces, along with a symposium on gender equality.

Ms Traisulee said the event aims to raise awareness of the new law among people in Thailand and across the globe.

"The event not only highlights the ministry's readiness to support equality but also reinforces Thailand's commitment to gender diversity and human rights," said Ms Traisulee.

She added the Interior Ministry will hold another major event on the law's implementation date in Krathu district, Phuket.

At this event, 10 couples will officially begin the marriage registration process, with DoPA board members expected to witness the proceedings. Phuket is anticipated to become a key destination for same-sex couples seeking to register their marriages.

"Our ministry is committed to supporting the bill to promote equality and fair treatment for same-sex couples," said Ms Traisulee.

The Marriage Equality Bill was endorsed by His Majesty the King and published in the Royal Gazette on Sept 24 last year, making Thailand the third country or territory in Asia to recognise same-sex marriage. The initiative to allow same-sex marriage was first proposed in 2001 but was rejected by then-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The idea was revived in 2019 under the administration of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha. While initial legislation on marriage equality was approved, it was later shelved when parliament was dissolved.

The Lower House finally passed the Marriage Equality Bill on March 27, and the Senate approved it 84 days later. The bill will officially become law 120 days after its publication in the Royal Gazette, on Jan 23.