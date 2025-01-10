Others sought in ex-MP's murder

Listen to this article

Police are hunting for accomplices involved in the shooting death of a former Cambodian opposition MP, with a warrant being issued for the arrest of the spotter suspected in the slaying.

Police have asked Cambodian authorities to extradite Ekalak Paenoi, the 41-year-old Thai ex-Marine suspected of killing Lim Kimya, 73. They are also seeking at least two Cambodian suspects, said Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thumsuthee, investigative chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB).

They hope Mr Ekalak can be returned to Thailand within a month or sooner after Cambodian authorities finish prosecuting him for illegal entry, said Pol Maj Gen Theeradet yesterday.

MPB chief, Pol Lt Gen Sayam Boonsom, has already sent a letter through diplomatic channels to request the extradition of Mr Ekalak, also known as "Sergeant Em", he said.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said Cambodia has already informed Thai authorities of its intention to extradite the suspect. This shows that Cambodia wanted to know the real motive behind the murder, the minister said.

The prompt response from Phnom Penh is also seen as a way of quieting critics who believe the killing was political and linked to the long-running campaign by the country's ruling party against its opponents.

Mr Ekalak was arrested in Battambang, Cambodia, on Wednesday evening, a day after Lim Kimya was gunned down in front of his wife and brother near Wat Bowonniwet Vihara in the Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok.

The suspect fled the scene and attempted to throw detectives off his trail by travelling through Chon Buri and Chanthaburi provinces before finally heading up to Sa Kaeo and sneaking into Cambodia from there, said Pol Maj Gen Theeradet.

Police did not find a gun on the suspect when he was arrested, he said.

Although Thai detectives had followed their Cambodian counterparts to Battambang, they have not yet questioned the suspect and have no idea why he escaped to Cambodia, said Pol Maj Gen Theeradet.

Police are still looking for at least two Cambodian suspects and potentially other accomplices, he added.

One of them was the spotter who pointed out Lim Kimya to the gunman before the killing. The spotter reportedly arrived at the scene on the same bus that brought Lim Kimya from Siem Reap in Cambodia.

The spotter left Thailand via Suvarnabhumi airport immediately after the murder, Pol Maj Gen Theeradet said.

Pol Col Sanong Saengmanee, chief of Chana Songkhram Police Station, which has jurisdiction over the crime scene, identified the suspected spotter as Kimsrin Pich, 24.

Lim Kimya was a member of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), which was dissolved by the Supreme Court ahead of a 2018 election over an alleged treason plot.

The party said the charges were fabricated by the ruling Cambodian People's Party led by Hun Sen.

Hundreds of Cambodian dissidents have flocked to Thailand in recent months, but forced deportations last year and Lim Kimya's killing have them spooked.

Khem Monykosal, 52, fled persecution in Cambodia two years ago.

He has barely left the room where he is sheltering in Thailand, he told The New York Times, despite registering with the UN refugee agency. He was already worried about the possibility of political assassinations. Then came Lim Kimya's killing.

"As an asylum-seeker in Thailand, I am very worried about my safety," he said. "There are planned plots to kill."