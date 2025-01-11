Collaboration on education

Thai Trade representative Umesh Pandey, left, shakes hands with Prof Shireesh Kedare, director of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, right, and thanks him for his support. (Photo: Umesh Pandey's Facebook account)

A Thai trade representative has initiated collaborative efforts between Thailand and one of India's leading higher education institutions.

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce that I have initiated the process of collaboration between Thailand and one of India's leading higher education institutions – Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay)," Umesh Pandey wrote on Facebook yesterday.

"In the 1st step, the Thai government will initiate the process of looking for students to pursue postgraduate education at IIT Bombay as early as June 2025, and it will be followed up with further collaboration with the eventual aim of setting up an IIT campus in Thailand," he said. "I've set the ball rolling for students of my country to study in an institution that is among the most competitive in the world," he said, adding that among its former students are global corporate CEOs.

The acceptance rate for students at IIT is 0.2%, while the acceptance rate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for students from around the world is 6.5%.