Killer of former Cambodian MP handed over to Thai authorities

Ekkalak Phaenoi, known as "Sergeant Em'', centre, is taken from Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province to Bangkok after authorities in Cambodia handed him over to Thai officials on Saturday morning. (Photo: Metropolitan Police Bureau's IDMฺฺB)

Authorities in Cambodia on Saturday handed over an ex-Thai marine who fatally shot a former Cambodian opposition MP in Bangkok.

Ekkalak Phaenoi, also known as "Sergeant Em", was taken from a detention facility in Phnom Penh at about 11am to Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province, where Cambodian officials handed him over to their Thai counterparts.

Ekkalak, 41, fled across the border after shooting Lim Kimya on Tuesday evening. He was arrested in Battambang, Cambodia, on Wednesday evening.

Pol Lt Gen Somprasong Yentuam, assistant national police chief, and police investigators flew to Sa Kaeo by helicopter to pick up the suspect on Saturday.

Upon arrival, the suspect was escorted by officers from the Arintharat special task force to Chana Songkhram police station.

The Criminal Court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for the hitman responsible for the attack in a crowded area near Wat Bowonniwet Vihara in Phra Nakhon district.

Lim Kimya, 73, had arrived in Bangkok just hours earlier after travelling by bus from Siem Reap, Cambodia. He was shot dead in front of his wife and brother by a waiting gunman who fired three shots.