Thaksin ‘inspires’ premier to serve

Paetongtarn reflects on family and her political career on Children’s Day

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra, posted this family photo from her childhood on National Children's Day on Saturday. (Photo: Ing Shinawatra)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra spoke of being inspired to serve in government by her father, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, and a plan to offer scholarships to broaden education opportunities for young people during a conversation marking National Children’s Day on Saturday.

Ms Paetongtarn followed tradition by opening her office to young visitors who had their pictures taken as they sat in the prime minister’s chair at Government House.

She also met 46 students, six of them via video conference, from various provinces to answer their questions.

The prime minister said that although she graduated with an International Hotel Management degree and gravitated towards a career in the industry, she eventually decided to enter politics.

“The reality is that our lives don’t necessarily follow what we planned from the outset,” she said.

Her motto for this year’s Children’s Day is: “Learning with every opportunity, adjusting to the future of one’s choosing”.

During question time, Ms Paetongtarn was asked whether she ever felt discouraged about doing the prime minister’s job.

She responded by saying that prime ministers feel exhausted but it is not unusual. However, taking time off as a premier could attract criticism, she noted.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra poses for a photo with children visiting Governement House on National Children's Day on Saturday.

She said that seeing government projects or policies bear fruit relieves her of her weariness. As an example, she pointed to government programme involving scholarships to increase people’s access to education.

She also said she draws inspiration from her father, who championed several useful policies, including the 30-baht universal health insurance programme, which has carried on despite many changes in government.

She said her second inspiration is knowing that there’s an opportunity to make positive changes for the country, followed by her family and her children.

“As a prime minister, I want to create something good for the country, which is like preparing for the future of our children in another way,” she said.

Asked whether she found being the country’s youngest female prime minister difficult, Ms Paetongtarn, 38, said people are capable at any age.

She admitted she has been the subject of slight bullying on account of being a woman prime minister. However, the problem is diminishing as the world opens up more, she said.

“I’ve read about woman politicians tending to be bullied on different issues. For example, women get critical comments on why they dress a certain way, whereas men go out in a suit and no one pays any attention,” she said.

She said the antidote to unpleasant comments is to have self-worth and focus on the job.

“Most important of all is to be mindful of one’s action,” she added.

The premier also took pictures with students from the Thailand Zero Dropout programme. These students have reintegrated into the school system after dropping out.

After presiding over a Children’s Day celebration at Government House, she said all young people have the right to educational opportunities and to cultivate knowledge to their full ability.

Consequently, the government is launching a revamped version of the one-district-one-scholarship project initiated during the Thaksin administration in 2004, targeting students wanting to study at leading overseas universities.

The policy targets high school, vocational and university students from poor families, with exceptional proficiency in science and technology. At least 1,000 scholarships are offered in each round of distribution for studies at tertiary institutions in Thailand and overseas.