Cool weather continues in upper, central Thailand

The northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom saw its temperature fall to the lowest in a year at 7.2°C on Sunday. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

Temperatures in the upper and central regions of Thailand are expected to fall by 1-5 °C on Sunday and Monday as another strong cold air mass from China blankets the kingdom and the South China Sea.

The Meteorological Department said the northern and northeastern provinces experienced a temperature drop of 3-5°C on Sunday morning, with the lowest temperature recorded at 7.2°C in the northerneastern province of Nakhon Phanom.

In Bangkok, the lowest recorded temperature was 17.5°C in Bang Na district.

In its Sunday announcement, the department forecast temperatures in the Central region, including Bangkok, and the East, would decrease by 1-2°C.

These areas would also experience stronger winds. It advised people to protect their health amid the cooler weather and be vigilant against potential fire hazards caused by dry and windy conditions.

The department forecast the high pressure system from China will weaken on Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to higher temperatures. However, chilly to cold conditions are expected to continue in upper Thailand on Thursday and Friday as a mild cold air mass will move in.

Winter is not over yet, the government's meteorologists said, and the North and Northeast is expected to experience chilly to cold weather until the end of January.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are expected in some lower southern provinces on Sunday and Monday as the strong northeastern monsoon is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the South. Strong winds and waves 2-4 metres high are likely in the Gulf of Thailand, with waves reaching 1-2 metres in the Andaman Sea.

People living in the eastern coastal areas of the South should be aware of danger from strong waves hitting the shore. All ships in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should remain ashore until Monday, while other boats should proceed with caution and avoid areas experiencing thunderstorms, the Meteorological Department said.