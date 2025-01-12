Huge waves, floods batter Surat Thani, including Koh Phangan

Listen to this article

Rough weather and strong waves broke through a sea embankment in front of a resort in Chaiya district of Surat Thani on Sunday, causing four beachfront bungalows to collapse. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: Strong waves and flooding due to higher sea levels wreaked havoc in coastal communities in seven districts of this southern Thai province on Sunday.

The affected districts were Tha Chana, Chaiya, Tha Chang, Kanchanadit, Don Sak, Muang and Koh Phangan, the popular holiday island.

Strong gusts of winds and three to four metre-high waves battered the coast at Moo 1 village in tambon Chonlakram of Don Sak district in the early morning, causing flooding and forcing 200 families to move their belongings to higher ground with the help of emergency rescuers. Local media said the sea levels started to rise in the area at 4am.

In tambon Poom Riang of Chaiya district, four beachfront bungalows at Haad Kamnan Camping resort collapsed after tall waves exceeding three metres destroyed the nearby 30-metre-long concrete sea embankment.

“I have never seen such powerful waves in my nearly 50 years of age. Since 7.30am the waves kept hitting harder and harder until the embankment in front of our resort broke,” Boonrub Thongthuang, the 49-year-old resort manager, said.

“I was afraid the bungalows might collapse into the sea if the rough weather continued. They finally did.”

Higher sea levels caused the Tapee River to burst its banks and inundated roads and houses in the municipal area. Residents had been advised to move their belongings and prepare for floods.

In Tha Chang district, nearly the entire area of Moo 3 village in tambon Khao Than Pramarn was flooded at about 8am before the water receded later in the day, according to district chief Sukrit Meeprink.

Seatran Ferry Co on Sunday cancelled certain trips on its Don Sak-Koh Samui-Koh Phangan routes due to rough weather. On Saturday it warned passengers to allow extra time for their journeys on Jan 11-13 and Jan 18-20 as ferry services were expected to face delays due to the northeastern monsoon.

Meanwhile, Lomprayah High Speed Ferries Co suspended all ferry services to and from Koh Tao on Sunday until further notice.

Surat Thani governor Theerut Supawibulpol said authorities in all affected districts were assessing damage and the need for evacuation if the situation worsened.

Fishing vessels and small boats were ordered to remain ashore, while ferry operators must assess weather conditions and closely follow authorities’ latest warning. Decisive action would be taken against violators, Mr Theerut said.