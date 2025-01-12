Enraged Bangkok taxi driver slashes passenger's face

Listen to this article

A screenshot shows a taxi driver holding a fruit knife he allegedly used to slash a passenger's face in Bangkok's Silom area early Saturday morning.

A Bangkok taxi driver reportedly used a fruit knife to slash a passenger’s face after he slammed the car door in response to the driver's refusal to serve his group.

According to reports, the incident happened in Silom area early Saturday morning when a group of three men and a woman hailed the taxi and asked the driver to take them to Thong Lor area.

When the driver refused to go because of traffic congestion, one of the passengers reportedly slammed the passenger door to express frustration.

The angered driver then jumped out of his cab and an argument ensued. The taxi driver drew a fruit knife and slashed the face of the man who slammed the door.

The attack left a wound more than 10 centimetres long on the face. The injured man told reporters that the gash required 32 stitches.

Friends of the injured man attacked the taxi driver in response before police arrived at the scene.