Bangkok unveils work-from-home policy amid air pollution

Listen to this article

Thick smog shrouds Bangkok on Jan 9. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattaraprasill)

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt will announce a new work-from-home policy on Monday, as well as adding more schools to its clean air shelter project, which aims to safeguard the city from the chronic PM2.5 fine dust pollution.

Mr Chadchart on Sunday reported improvements in the city's air quality, with PM2.5 levels averaging 24.9 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³) due to favourable weather conditions, strong winds and high ventilation rates. However, he said dust levels are expected to rise again on Wednesday.

The governor also mentioned plans to simplify work-from-home measures to encourage voluntary participation, which will also reduce traffic congestion, one factor driving up PM2.5 levels. Details of the guidelines will be introduced on Monday. "The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is preparing to use three measures to solve the PM2.5 dust problem. If the PM2.5 level reaches a critical level that threatens public health, we will seek cooperation from the private and public sectors to work from home," he said.

In addition, BMA will close schools and prohibit lorries with six wheels or more from entering inner Bangkok. BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala highlighted the BMA's work with various organisations, including the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), the Public Health Ministry's Department of Health and Fulfill Social Enterprise Limited Partnership.

These moves aim to educate students on the health risks of air pollution. The initiative involves 32 BMA schools initially and will later expand to 437 schools. As part of the programme, 405 air quality monitors will be provided to schools by the Fulfill Social Enterprise Limited Partnership. To date, 382 monitors have been handed over, with 17 kits in the delivery process.

The BMA's Department of Education also plans to create dust-free classrooms for kindergarten students in 429 schools in the 2025 fiscal year, covering 1,996 classrooms. Upgrades include air-conditioning, ventilation systems and carbon dioxide monitors. The BMA also is introducing solar panels in schools in partnership with the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) as it promotes smart city development, renewable energy and environmental sustainability.

The initiative is targeting medium and large schools, and will begin with a trial at 50 with monthly electricity bills exceeding 50,000 baht later this year, said Mr Aekvarunyoo.