Bomb near police station injures 10 rangers

The bombing scene in Muang district, Pattani, on Monday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI - Ten paramilitary rangers were injured when a bomb exploded near Muang Pattani police station in Muang district on Monday morning.

The bomb was detonated in an alley behind the TK Park Pattani learning centre at 8.07am.

Ten paramilitary rangers were injured. Some were hit by shrapnel and others suffered chest pains from the concussion. Rescue workers took them to Pattani Hospital.

Officials said the bomb was fixed to a motorcycle.

Security camera footage showed a man wearing a blue helmet, a long-sleeved green shirt and cream trousers rode the blue Honda Wave to the scene, travelling against the traffic. He parked it there at 7.12am and walked away.

Shortly after, police and paramilitary rangers gathered in the alley for their morning assembly before beginning routine patrols. The bomb on the motorcycle was detonated later.