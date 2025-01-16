Security boost for PM in South

Listen to this article



Security has been beefed up as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will visit three southernmost provinces today amid concern about a recent flare-up of violence in the region.

The journey marks the prime minister's first visit to the southernmost provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala.

Lt Gen Phaisarn Sangnu, commander of the 4th Army, said soldiers, police and local officials will work together to step up security and patrols during the prime minister's visit.

"Security operations will be carried out in areas where insurgents may be active to prevent any untoward incidents,'' said Lt Gen Phaisarn, who also serves as the director of the Internal Security Operation Command's (Isoc) Region 4.

Apart from security agencies, residents can also lend a hand by providing authorities with tip-offs or clues regarding insurgents' movements, he said.

Ms Paetongtarn will visit Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat on Thursday despite recent bomb blasts in the area.

Two bomb incidents in tambon Ano Ru in Muang district of Pattani injured six paramilitary rangers on Monday morning and an explosion in Sri Sakhon district in Narathiwat killed two police on Tuesday.

Asked if she would discuss the southern unrest with local community leaders, Ms Paetongtarn said on Wednesday the government is ready to do everything in its power to restore peace in the deep South.

Asked how the government would integrate peace efforts in the region, she said it is keen to address several issues in the deep South, including finding ways to boost local residents' incomes.

In a message posted on X on Wednesday, Ms Paetongtarn extended her condolences to the families of the victims killed in the bomb attack in Narathiwat.

"I would like to express my deep condolences to the families of the two officers who carried out their duties as the guardians of public peace with the utmost sacrifice for the sake of residents and the country.

"The incident has underscored the need for the government to step up efforts to solve the problem and restore peace for people in the area,'' Ms Paetongtarn posted.

"I will vist the three southern provinces as scheduled to offer moral support to local residents and officials operating in the field,'' she wrote.

The officers killed by the bomb in Sri Sakhon district of Narathiwat were identified as Pol Lt Col Suwit Chuaythewarit, 56, and his son, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Dome Chuaythewarit, 35.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Wednesday that authorities would ensure tight security during the prime minister's visit.

"The visit is intended to find ways to resolve the southern unrest and ensure maximum benefits for local residents,'' said Mr Phumtham, who also serves as deputy prime minister.

He will also accompany the prime minister during the visit.

On Tuesday, Mr Phumtham said he had raised the southern unrest issue at the National Security Council meeting.

"Whenever we reduce the enforcement of emergency laws, incidents occur, seemingly aligned with the agenda of certain groups," said Mr Phumtham.

"I believe we need to reassess the situation," he said. "I've instructed the council to review within a month whether the measures we've implemented have brought any improvement."

"We have to review our strategy as well as consider setting up a team for peace negotiations,'' Mr Phumtham said.

Ms Paetongtarn plans to attend a meeting to monitor progress on development projects in the southern border provinces, such as the construction of a parallel bridge over the Kolok River in Sungai Kolok district and the Hat Yai-Sungai Kolok double-track railway project.

Residents in Narathiwat on Wednesday expressed delight at the prospect of Ms Paetongtarn's visit.