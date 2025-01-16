Lands Department denies Alpine title deeds nullified

Listen to this article

An aerial view of the 900-rai Alpine Golf Club in Pathum Thani. (File photo: Seksan Rojjanametakun.)

The Department of Lands (DoL) on Wednesday insisted the title deeds for the controversial monastic plot in Pathum Thani province, which houses the Alpine Golf Club and a residential complex, have yet to be nullified as reported by the media.

Any nullification of the private ownership of the Alpine land would result in the plot reverting to monastic property. If so, residents in the housing complex and Alpine Golf & Sports Club Co would have been entitled to appropriate compensation, according to an article published on Tuesday by the Isra News agency.

The company’s shares are currently held by the Shinawatra family.

“No, no. Not yet. The deputy permanent secretary for the interior, who has the authority to sign the nullification of Alpine’s title deeds, has not signed it yet,” said DoL director-general Pornpoth Penpas, responding to the news report.

Citing a source in the Ministry of Interior, the news agency said Chada Thaised, a senior Bhumjaithai Party member, on Sept 3 last year signed the order to have the Alpine land title deeds nullified shortly before leaving office as deputy interior minister.

Mr Chada, who at the time oversaw the DoL, might simply have been making a point with the department about being cautious when dealing with the controversial issue, said Mr Pornpoth.

“However, the authority to sign a nullification order rests with Chamnanwit Terat, the current deputy permanent secretary for Interior who is supervising [the DoL] at present,” said Mr Pornpoth.

Also, Anutin Charnvirakul, the Bhumjaithai leader and interior minister, has not issued an order pertaining to the Alpine land matter, said Mr Pornpoth.

The land in Klong Luang district of Pathum Thani had been donated by a widow, Noem Chamnanchartsakda, to Wat Dhammamikaramvoraviharn, a temple in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, in 1971.

After her death, the Maha­mongkut Ratchawittayalai Foundation was appointed executor of Noem’s estate. The foundation sold the land to Alpine Real Estate and Alpine Golf and Sports Club.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who took office on Aug 18 last year, used to hold 22.41 million shares in Alpine Golf & Sports Club Co. However, she had transferred those shares to her mother, Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra, as of Sept 4, according to the Isra News report.

A record of shareholders dated Sept 4, 2024 shows Khunying Potjaman, Panthongtae Shinawatra and Pinthongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong hold 29.88 million, 22.42 million and 22.41 million shares in the company.