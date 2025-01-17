Indians targets of 'slap attacks'

Chon Buri: Pattaya locals have voiced alarm over a spate of attacks in which motorcyclists and pillion riders slap Indian visitors around the head as they ride past them.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage posted online shows motorcyclists and their pillion riders frequently speeding towards Indians to slap them.

Complainants said the attackers were young men on motorcycles, some of whom wore school uniforms. They tended to target Indians late at night.

Indian businessman Santa Singh, 58, said on Wednesday that several such incidents had occurred over the past week on Pattaya 2 Road leading to Phra Tamnak Hill.

According to Mr Singh, the latest incident happened about 11pm on Tuesday when two men in their 20s rode up to some Indian nationals. The pillion rider then slapped one Indian around the head hard before escaping.

A 28-year-old Thai masseuse who identified herself as Nat said she saw a pillion rider slapping Indian people indiscriminately along Soi VC Road, adding she scolded the attacker.

A motorcycle taxi rider who called himself Tao said such incidents were happening often, and sometimes the attackers were in school uniform. He said the victims were Indian visitors walking along a street and that the attackers sometimes spat at them.

Witnesses said the incidents mostly occurred in areas where Indian nationals ran hotels, eateries, massage parlours and tour businesses in Pattaya.