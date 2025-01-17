China pledges to rescue scam gang 'victims'

Listen to this article

BEIJING: China will make every effort to rescue its nationals who have fallen foul of scam operations luring them to countries including Myanmar, the country's public security ministry said late on Wednesday.

Overseas fraud syndicates have duped Chinese citizens with promises of high-paying jobs, food, accommodation and airfares, and trapped them in telecoms fraud dens in towns such as Myawaddy in Myanmar, across the Thai border from Mae Sot in Tak province, the ministry said in a report by China's state broadcaster CCTV.

The report follows a high-profile case involving a Chinese actor who was found safe after going missing earlier this month in Tak province. Thai police said they believed Wang Xing was a victim of human trafficking.

China intends to step up efforts with other countries' law enforcement agencies to coordinate the rescue of its citizens trapped overseas and dismantle the telecoms fraud dens, the CCTV report said.

It made reference to a 2023 campaign with Myanmar authorities to bring down the Kokang "Four Families", an ethnically Chinese mafia group operating along the Myanmar border with Yunnan province in China.

For nearby Southeast Asian countries, Chinese visitors are a lucrative business, having spent billions of dollars annually across the region prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But concerns about trafficking and stories circulating on Chinese social media of travellers being held up by gangs could deter them from choosing to spend time or holiday there.

Thai policymakers agreed to "speed up the resolution of the problems impacting Thailand's image as a safe tourism destination" during a cabinet meeting on Monday, China's state-run Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Thailand last year helped facilitate the return of some 900 Chinese nationals who had been trapped in scam centres in Myawaddy, while in 2023, Myanmar handed over 31,000 telecom fraud suspects to China.

Chinese state media said at the time that more than 1,000 scam centres had been set up in Myanmar, engaging over 100,000 people in telecom fraud daily.

China's Premier Li Qiang, in a meeting with the Myanmar junta leader in November, called for joint efforts to combat cross-border crimes, including online gambling and telecom fraud.

The Myanmar Embassy in China did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The general public must be vigilant, strengthen their own safety precautions, and avoid blindly trusting offers of high-paying jobs overseas to avoid falling into scams and telecom fraud traps," China's Ministry of Public Security said.

A Hong Kong task force met Thai police and tourism officials in Bangkok on Tuesday as part of efforts to recover a dozen city residents lured into working at scam factories in Southeast Asia, with the chief executive commending the delegation's progress.