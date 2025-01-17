Three Koreans sentenced for murder near Pattaya

Listen to this article

Divers and police found the plastic barrel containing the body of Roh Eui Jong after it was retrieved from Map Prachan reservoir in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, in May 2024. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

A court in South Korea has handed down jail terms to three men charged for brutally murdering their compatriot near Pattaya last year.

The Changwon District Court on Thursday sentenced two men, aged 28 and 40, to life imprisonment, while a 27-year-old received 25 years in prison, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

All were sentenced for killing a South Korean man, placing the body in a plastic barrel and dumping it into Map Prachan reservoir in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri province in May last year.

Yonhap did not disclose the identities of the defendants, reporting only that one was caught in Phnom Penh and another in Vietnam. The third was arrested at his residence in Jeonguep, about 220 kilometres south of Seoul. The agency did not name the victim.

Thai police have identified the victim as Roh Eui Jong, 34. They also named the murder suspects as Lee Yong Jin, Lee Roun and Kim Hyeonne Won.

Yonhap reported that two of the men were identified as killers, while the third was an accomplice.

South Korean police found the suspects had been living off money obtained from voice scams and had also demanded a ransom from the victim's family after his death.