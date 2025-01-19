Thaksin backs casino licence bidding

Listen to this article

Back in the groove: Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Saturday addresses Pheu Thai supporters while joining the campaign trail for Anuchit Hongsadee, the party's Nakhon Phanom Provincial Administration Organisation chief candidate, in Muang district.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, the de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, on Saturday insisted licences to operate casinos in new entertainment complexes will be granted through bidding only.

He also said he expected the government bill on such complexes to be passed into law this year, with a main committee to then work out rules and finalise details before the scheme starts next year.

Thaksin was speaking at a gathering of his supporters in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom where he was canvassing for votes for a Pheu Thai candidate in the Feb 1 provincial administration organisation chairman election.

"The truth is the licence will be given out by means of open bidding in which any interested parties could compete.

"They [bidders] will have to propose what they have to offer in terms of tourism benefits and tax revenue for the government," he said.

The ex-premier also dismissed rumours that certain coalition parties are opposed to Pheu Thai's entertainment complex plan and shrugged off a call for a referendum on the legalisation of casinos.

"No. Not necessary," Thaksin said when asked about the referendum suggestion which has been made by Jurin Laksanawisit, a list MP and former leader of the opposition Democrats.

"If the majority of members of the public approve this project, the government may proceed with it," said Mr Jurin, adding that if not, the government had better stop.

Thaksin also responded to concerns over whether criminals could use the complexes to launder money or other social problems.

"Sometimes, it's the parties drafting the entertainment complex bill who are to blame for failing to give a clear enough explanation," said Thaksin.

While the casinos will take up no more than 10% of one entertainment complex, most of the regulations deal with their legalisation and regulation, which might have given the wrong impression the bill and the entertainment complex scheme is all about casinos, which is untrue, said Thaksin.

The type of entertainment complex which will be built in Thailand is similar to the ones in Las Vegas, which also house sport stadiums, conference halls, water parks and even an ice-skating arena, he said.

"And like in Singapore, the casino here will take up less than 10% of the space in the entertainment complex which will have many other activities to offer tourists," he said.

Thailand's entertainment complex project will create around 20,000 jobs in each site and each worker is guaranteed to earn at least 20,000 baht a month, said Thaksin.

Due to the previous administration's massive accumulated debts, accounting for up to 60% of gross domestic product, the current government has to try to improve the economy and generate more income, and this was one way to do it, he said.

"It has to leave Thai people better off. All too often, people find all that's left when they put their hands in their pockets are pawn tickets," Thaksin said.

The bill, which has been approved in principle by the cabinet, will be next forwarded to the House of Representatives for deliberation, which is expected to take around six months, said government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub.

He also stressed the role entertainment complexes could play as a magnet for international visitors.

Before Covid-19, Thailand had more than 40 million tourists visiting per year.

The number of arrivals is projected to return to between 37 and 38 million this year, up from around 36 million last year, he said.