Kin urges singer to reconsider compensation over fatal crash

The father of a young woman killed in a car accident involving singer Manaswin "Tik Shiro" Nuntasane is calling for the singer to reconsider the amount of compensation to his family after another one of his offspring, critically injured in the crash, has died after three months of intensive care.

Manaswin, driving a van, on Oct 10 hit a motorcycle driven by Thianporn Siwapornpitak, 28, on a bridge over Theparak Road in the Sukhaphiban 5 area of Sai Mai district. Thianporn's brother, Chakkrapat, 21, was her passenger.

Thianporn was found dead at the scene while her brother was seriously injured and sent to Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital.

Jeerawat Siwapornpitak, father of the victims, on Sunday visited the hospital to receive Chakkrapat's body before going to the office of the Sai Mai Tong Rod Facebook page to seek justice for his deceased daughter and son.

Mr Jeerawat is urging the singer to re-evaluate the amount of compensation since the family has now lost two children, saying the death of his daughter was already devastating and now his son has succumbed to his injuries as well.

Chakkrapat was hospitalised for over 70 days before being transferred to a rehabilitation centre on Dec 22. He died on Saturday.

Mr Jeerawat said Manaswin had provided financial assistance of 170,000 baht for Thianporn's funeral and visited Chakkrapat at the hospital three times.

The singer also covered expenses for the young man's rehabilitation.

However, Mr Jeerawat said no financial compensation has been paid.

During prior negotiations, the singer offered the family a piece of land upcountry, claiming it was worth 4–5 million baht, which Mr Jeerawat declined.

The father said the estimated medical costs for his son for the next 10–20 years would have far exceeded the land's value.

Additionally, according to Mr Jeerawat, the singer did not present any title deed or proof of ownership which could confirm the land truly existed.

Mr Jeerawat said that as his son has also died and the compensation for his daughter is still being negotiated, he is urging Mr Manaswin to reconsider the amount to be paid to the family.

He raised concerns about receiving inadequate compensation, saying the singer's promises and actions seemed to contradict each other.

The founder of the Sai Mai Tong Rod, Ekapop Luengprasert, said he has contacted Pol Col Naren Kruangsanuk, superintendent of Kannayao police, about the matter.

Investigators are waiting for forensic results and confirmation from the family whether they want to claim further compensation.

Initially, negotiations will be held before proceeding with any charges against the singer, including reckless and drunk driving resulting in death.