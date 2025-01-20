Fifteen quakes rock Mae Hong Son’s Pai district

The Earthquake Observation Division marks the epicentre of the 3.4-magnitude quake on the Google Map in Pai district of Mae Hong Son at 11.57pm on Sunday.

Fifteen small earthquakes rocked Pai district of the northern province of Mae Hong Son from Sunday night into Monday afternoon.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department reported on Monday that the 15 quakes happened in tambon Wiang Nuea of Pai district from 9.56pm on Sunday to 3.46pm on Monday.

The magnitude ranged from 1.7 to 3.4 on the Richter scale and people in Pai district reported they felt the tremors of 2.7 and over.

The tremors occurred at a depth of 1-2 kilometres underground. The strongest, of magnitude 3.4, was at 11.57pm, followed by another 3.3-magnitude quake at 12.08am on Monday.

Two latest quakes measured 2.2 and 2.5 on the Richter scale, registered at 1.39pm and 3.46pm on Monday.

The Earthquake Observation Division attributed the shakes to the movement of the Wiang Haeng fault line under Chiang Mai province.