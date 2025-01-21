MFA demands release of Thai hostages

Thai authorities are calling for the release of Thai hostages from the Gaza Strip after the Israel-Hamas ceasefire came into force on Sunday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) released a statement on Monday about the deal.

Part of the statement demanded the release of hostages who were seized by Palestinian Hamas militants in their deadly attacks in southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023.

The ministry called for the release of all the hostages from Gaza as soon as possible, as the matter affected the stability of the Middle East, international law and relevant United Nations (UN) resolutions.

"Thailand calls on all sides to fully implement the deal, as well as the immediate release of all remaining hostages, including Thai nationals," said part of the statement.

When Hamas crossed the border into Israel to carry out its massacre of mostly Israeli civilians, 31 Thais were also taken hostage, with 23 released so far. Two were confirmed dead last May, leaving six still in Hamas' custody.

The opposition People's Party (PP) also took to Facebook to demand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the government negotiate the release of the hostages.

The party raised concerns about Thai nationals who have not yet been released and are being held by Hamas.

It also expressed concerns about the Thai hostages' well-being, as the names of hostages who may be released, as published in the Jerusalem Post, did not include any Thai nationals.

"The PP demands that the prime minister, the foreign affairs minister, and related sectors implement their best diplomatic efforts to work closely with allies and international organisations in the negotiations for the release of the hostages."

"We demand [Ms Paetongtarn] work on the hostages' release directly during the ceasefire deal," said the PP.