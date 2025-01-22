RTP says not deporting Uyghurs back to China

Listen to this article

Some of the 200-plus ethnic Uyghur asylum seekers are arrested near the Thai-Malaysian border in Songkhla as seen on March 14, 2014. (File photo)

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has denied trying to deport a group of 48 Uyghur men to China as alleged by human rights advocates.

The group has reportedly been jailed since 2014 after fleeing from China's Xinjiang province, with 43 allegedly being held in custody at the Immigration Bureau (IB) headquarters and the other five currently detained in Thai prisons.

Human Rights Watch has issued a statement demanding the government refrain from sending them back to China, where their safety is considered to be at risk.

National Police Chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch said the RTP has not received any report of a plan to deport the Uyghurs, adding the issue needs to be discussed with the National Security Council (NSC).

"Thailand is not a moderator for any legal wrangling. However, [the RTP] is ready to work with any embassies or agencies if they request our assistance," he said.

Senator Angkhana Neelapaijit said she had received a petition from Chalida Thacharoensak, chairman of the People's Empowerment Foundation, demanding a probe into the Uyghurs' detention.

Sen Angkhana said the committee had earlier asked for the IB's permission to visit the detained Uyghurs. Instead, the bureau has invited the committee to a meeting to discuss the issue.

She said that the Senate committee would ask again for access to the detained individuals.

Sen Angkhana also warned the government to handle the issue carefully, or it could risk a backlash for violating basic human rights.

On Monday, Rushan Abbas, president of the World Uyghur Congress, met with Fair Party list MP Kannavee Suebsang to petition against any plan to deport the Uyghurs.

Mr Kannavee said it was important for the government to prepare a suitable response to the issue and tailor a clear policy to manage the problem.

If the government resorts to deportation, it must be wary of diplomatic ramifications as many countries are paying close attention to human rights, he said. "We want to see our country take a stand," he noted.