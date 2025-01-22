Dust levels 'red' in most of Thailand

Thick smog hangs over Bangkok, as seen from Bhumimibol 2 Bridge about 8am on Wednesday.

Ultrafine dust levels were in the red (hazardous-to-health) in 46 out of the 77 provinces and in Greater Bangkok on Wednesday morning, with only 10 provinces reporting moderate to good air quality.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) reported at 8am that particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5) was at red levels in 46 provinces and at orange (starting to affect health) levels in 21 provinces. Most were in the Central Plain, the Northeast and the East.

The highest level of PM2.5 recorded over the preceding 24 hours was 151.1 microgrammes per cubic metre of air in Samut Sakhon province, followed by 125.1µg/m³ in Samut Songkhram, 121.1 in Saraburi, 115.7 in Phetchaburi, 111.7 in Lop Buri, 110.1 in Ratchaburi, 108 in Pathum Thani, 106.5 in Nakhon Pathom, 106.4 in Ayutthaya, 106.2 in Kalasin, 105.5 in Rayong, 104.9 in Maha Sarakham, 102.4 in Sa Kaeo, 102.3 in Ang Thong, 101.6 in Samut Prakan, 100.1 in Sing Buri and Chon Buri and 100 in Bangkok.

The government-set safe threshold is 37.5µg/m³.

Twenty-eight other provinces were at two-digit red levels of PM2.5, ranging from 76.6 to 98.3µg/m³.

In descending order, they were Nonthaburi Chai Nat, Si Sa Ket, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chachoengsao, Suphan Buri, Roi Et, Surin, Buri Ram, Kanchanaburi, Nong Khai, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Phetchabun, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Sawan, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Prachin Buri, Chaiyaphum, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Loei, Chanthaburi, Udon Thani, Yasothon and Sakon Nakhon.

Safe levels of PM2.5 were recorded in 10 northern and southern provinces.

Eight of them had moderate air quality with yellow levels of PM2.5 ranging from 26 to 36.4µg/m³.

In descending order, they were Lamphun, Phangnga, Ranong, Surat Thani, Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Krabi and Chiang Rai.

Two provinces had good air quality (green levels of PM2.5) namely Chiang Mai (20.1µg/m³) and Mae Hong Son (16.1).

Twenty-one other provinces were shrouded with orange levels of PM2.5 ranging from 38 to 74.8µg/m³.