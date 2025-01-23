Airports ready for festival spike in passengers

Listen to this article

Inbound travelers at Suvarnabhumi airport during the Chinese New Year last year.

The Department of Airport (DoA) is ready to service an expected influx of passengers over the Chinese New Year, with visitors to tier-two cities due to jump by at least 14.3% from last year, the government said on Wednesday.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said the ministry ordered the DoA to conduct a service assessment and safety inspection on all airports under its wing to ensure smooth services around the Luna New Year holiday on Jan 29.

She said some airports in secondary cities, including those in Lampang, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Sakhon Nakorn, and Surat Thani, are hosting large-scale celebrations for the event. Ms Manaporn said these can help promote tourism in nearby provinces.

As it anticipates increased demand, Thai LionAir has requested to increase its charter flights for the Taipei-Surat Thani-Don Mueang route on Jan 29 and the Don Mueang-Surat Thani-Taipei route on Feb 2.

Ms Manaporn said those extra routes would use a Boeing B738 with 189 seats as the city of Surat Thani would be welcoming more passengers during this period.

She said the DoA would implement more of the Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS) at its airports as soon as possible because the system can speed up the checking-in process, the receipt of boarding passes, and checking-in luggage. CUPPS is in use at Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Phitsanulok airports.

Ms Manaporn said the system will help airports and airlines reduce management costs and resource usage. The DoA also has its Thai Flight Info application, which provides information about DoA airports and services, such as flight schedules, flight status and more. It was also expected to work with the ministry on assisting tourists with smooth and seamless transport in response to the order on a similar matter by Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit and was required to follow the safety standards of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), said Ms Manaporn.

DoA director-general Danai Raungsorn said 1,380 flights will land at 26 airports under DoA surveillance from Jan 27 to 31, a 4.62% increase from last year. They are expected to welcome 221,005 passengers, up 14.32% year-on-year.

DoA has promised to work on service assistance and safety inspection as per the international aviation safety measures and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards, said Mr Danai.