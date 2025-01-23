Hong Kong murder suspects arrested at Thai airport

Immigration police question suspects fleeing a murder case in Hong Kong at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province on Wednesday. (Photo: supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Two Chinese murder suspects fleeing from Hong Kong were arrested by immigration police at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Wednesday evening.

The arrest was prompted after the Immigration Bureau received a notification about the case from Interpol.

Yau Shu-Ko Enoch and Shimeobi Chinedu Nelson were reported to have committed a crime resulting in death in Hong Kong at 5.30am on Wednesday, said Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimphadee, commander of Immigration Bureau 2.

On the same day, police arrested the suspects at about 6.40pm at the airport. They were denied entry under the Immigration Act and were taken to a detention room.

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region police were scheduled to arrive to take the suspects back to the territory for legal proceedings at 1pm on Thursday, Pol Maj Gen Chengron said.