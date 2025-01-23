Aid expedited for family of Bangkok road-rage victim

Listen to this article

Police and witnesses gather at the scene of a road-rage incident in which a delivery rider was killed when a car driver rammed his bike near Sukhumvit Soi 7/1 in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: JS100 Radio)

Government agencies have expedited the provision of compensation for the family of a delivery rider killed in a road-rage incident in Bangkok this week, Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa says.

Mr Varawut on Thursday expressed condolences to the family of Ritthisak Prakuptanont, 49, who was killed on Tuesday when a driver rammed his car into the victim’s motorcycle on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok.

Seree Srettheenamwong, 31, was driving from the Asoke intersection to Ploenchit when his car bumped into a motorcycle ridden by Ritthisak. Ritthisak reportedly attempted to have Mr Seree stop and discuss the damage, but the latter refused and drove away.

After a brief chase, Ritthisak managed to cut in front Mr Seree’s car, blocking him from going further.

Still unable to have the driver come out to negotiate, Ritthisak smashed his fist into Mr Seree’s car window.

According to witnesses, the driver then got out of his car and punched Ritthisak, who fell to the ground, before stomping him.

The rider eventually managed to get up and mount his bike, trying to flee, but Mr Seree drove after him and rammed his car into the bike causing Ritthisak to be flung into a street pole.

When police and rescue workers arrived at the scene, Ritthisak was found lying in a pool of blood and later pronounced dead.

Mr Seree was arrested at the scene and taken to the Lumpini station and now faces a murder charge.

He was released on bail of 600,000 baht, ordered to wear an electronic bracelet and not leave the country without permission.

A team of officers from the Human Security Emergency Management Centre (HuSEC) and social service volunteers from Klong Toey district met with Ritthisak’s family on Wednesday at Wat Klong Toey Nai, where his funeral rite was held.

The deceased is survived by his wife, 40, four children, aged from eight to 23, and a disabled father, 73.

According to his wife, the deceased was the sole breadwinner of the family and his sudden passing left the household with no hope for its financial future.

The family lives in a 56-square-metre flat in the Rama IV area and faces monthly financial burdens including rent, utilities, food, daily necessities and school expenses for children.

According to Mr Varawut, the HuSEC team is initially coordinating with relevant agencies to provide support to the family, especially regarding the welfare of the children and the elderly and disabled. The parents of Mr Seree came to Wat Klong Toey Nai yesterday to pay respects to Ritthisak, asking the deceased for forgiveness.

Mr Seree’s father said his family was very sorry and would try its best to provide compensation for Ritthisak’s family.