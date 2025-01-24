PM orders week of free public transport to combat PM2.5

Listen to this article

Fine dust blankets Bang Sue district of Bangkok on Jan 9, 2025. (Photo: Pornprom Sarttarpai)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has ordered free public transport in Bangkok for one week, starting Saturday, in response to worsening air pollution as dust levels have surged across all districts of the capital.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, also a deputy prime minister, said on Friday that the prime minister wanted the ministry and concerned agencies to address the high levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and smaller (PM2.5) in Bangkok.

From Jan 25 to 31, people will be given free services on buses and electric trains, said Mr Suriya. He has coordinated with the operators of Bangkok Transit System Plc (BTS) and Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company (BEM) to provide free rides for electric train passengers. The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) has also agreed to offer free bus services for the entire week.

The government will draw up measures to compensate the operators providing free transport during this period. Mr Suriya said a central fund of about 140 million baht will be allocated for the purpose, pending cabinet approval. He expressed confidence that all ministers would support the plan.

The ministry has also set up eight checkpoints in the capital to monitor vehicle emissions. They are in front of Future Park Rangsit, Klong Toey Port, Chatuchak Park, KM 1 on Bang Na Road, Min Buri Waterworks Office on Suwinthawong Road, Bang Khunthian Highway Office on Rama II Road, and along Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok and Boromratchonnanee roads, in both inbound and outbound lanes.

“I believe people will use free transport services by more than 20% to 30%,” said Mr Suriya. “If dust levels do not improve by the end of this seven-day period, we will reassess and consider whether to extend the initiative.”

Bangkok on Friday was ranked as the fourth worst city in the world for air quality, according to the latest data from Swiss-based IQAir.