China arrivals set to top 770k

The government expects 770,000 Chinese nationals to visit Thailand during Chinese New Year, from Jan 24 to Feb 2, an increase of 22.6% compared to the Lunar New Year period last year.

Sasikarn Watthanachan, deputy spokeswoman for the government, said on Sunday the government has ordered various agencies, such as the Department of Airports and the Airports of Thailand, to prepare for the influx of visitors at airports across the country.

Ms Sasikan said the six airports under the AoT -- Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai-Mae Fah Luang and Phuket -- are expected to see a spike in passenger traffic during the period.

Almost 3 million passengers have arrived at international airports in Bangkok so far: 1.91 million at Suvarnabhumi airport and 989,584 at Don Mueang airport, representing 6.3% and 15.1% growth, respectively, when compared to the Lunar New Year period last year.

Suvarnabhumi airport is expected to welcome 11,238 flights during this period, 15.4% higher than last year. Don Mueang airport is expected to welcome 6,452 flights, an increase of 14.3%.

The AoT has been ordered to increase ground staff around the immigration checkpoint, luggage distribution, check-in process and search stations.

Airports will also employ more multilingual officials to assist tourists, with more staff working overtime, said Ms Sasikan.

Runways and taxiways are inspected regularly as per international aviation safety measures, and meet International Civil Aviation Organization standards, with the AoT taking measures to prevent incidents such as bird strikes against aircraft, she said.

As for crime prevention, Pol Col Worasak Phisitbunnakorn, acting commander of the Royal Thai Police (RTP)'s Public Affairs Division, said Pol Gen Prachuap Wongsuk, deputy national police chief, had ordered the Tourism Police Bureau, the Metropolitan Police Bureau and the provincial police to patrol crowded places from Jan 27–29.

Other police divisions, such as the narcotic drug suppression team, will also be on full alert.

The RTP warns the public to be wary of fires as paper and incense burning is a common practice during Chinese New Year, said Pol Col Worasak.

The fires could also add to the PM2.5 air pollution hazard, observers say.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) will invite AoT for talks this week to discuss the crash of the automatic check-in system at Don Muang Airport that occurred on Saturday.

CAAT said it will discuss mitigation plans and prevention measures for the future with the AoT.

The Sita Passenger Service System for the Common Use Passenger Processing System experienced a technical issue during a software update at 1am.

CAAT reported the crash resulted in long queues and flight delays on Saturday morning before the system was restored at 9.45 am.

Full operations resumed in the afternoon, yet the series of flight delays affected the carriers' operation at the airport for the rest of the day.