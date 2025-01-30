Unsafe levels of smog in 67 provinces

Thick smog is seen from the Phra Pinklao Bridge above the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok on Jan 23. (Photo: Nannalin Tiengtae)

Sixty-seven out of 77 provinces in Thailand were shrouded with unsafe levels of ultrafine dust on Thursday morning, according to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency.

Gistda reported at 8am on Thursday that three provinces recorded the red levels (hazardous-to-health) of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5).

Nakhon Nayok faced the highest red level of PM2.5 at 114.3 microgrammes per cubic metre of air over the past 24 hours.

Two other provinces in red PM2.5 levels were Prachin Buri (81.8µg/m³) and Samut Songkhram (77.7).

The safe threshold is at 37.5µg/m³.

Ten provinces had safe air quality. Of them, nine provinces had moderate air quality represented by yellow levels of PM2.5 ranging from 27 to 36.9µg/m³. In descending order, they were Chiang Mai, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Mae Hong Son, Ranong, Surat Thani, Phangnga, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Chumphon.

Good air quality was detected only in Krabi (23.8µg/m³).

Sixty-four other provinces faced orange levels (starting to affect health) of PM2.5 ranging from 38.3 to 73.8µg/m³. They included Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chiang Rai, Chon Buri, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phuket, Samut Prakan and Songkhla.