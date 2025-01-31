Family hopeful Thai Gaza hostage will return soon

Listen to this article

The mother of a Thai farm worker held hostage in Gaza said yesterday that she hoped he would be home soon as Israel and Hamas carried out their third hostage-prisoner exchange.

Five Thais were freed along with two Israelis held by Hamas as part of a ceasefire deal aimed at ending the Gaza war.

At least 32 Thais were abducted by Hamas when they attacked Israel on Oct 7, 2023, with most of them released by the end of that year.

"I am nervous and hope it will be [my son]," Wiwwaeo Sriaoun, told AFP by phone. Her son Watchara Sriaoun was among the six remaining Thai hostages held in Gaza.

When announcing the latest detainee exchange late on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office did not say which of the six Thais would be freed.

Hailing from the poor Udon Thani region in the rural northeast, Mr Watchara moved to Israel three years ago to work as a farmer for better wages.

His younger brother, who was also working in Israel, returned to Thailand after Mr Watchara was kidnapped.

"We told him to come back because we were worried," his mother told AFP.

Mr Watchara's aunt Ratana Sriaoun said the family was waiting for official confirmation of the release. "I keep praying for him," she told AFP. "Brothers and sisters at home are very happy and excited, but we have been disappointed many times."

Meanwhile, Wirat (surname withheld), a 65-year-old native of Na Pho district in Buri Ram, said he did not expect to see his son, 37-year-old Pongsak, again after he was held captive in 2023 by Hamas.

According to Mr Wirat, Mr Pongsak had worked in Israel for at least six years before being captured by Hamas on Oct 7, 2023.

Mr Wirat had considered filing a missing person report for his son. "It was 50-50 chance of my son to be alive, as it was radio silence for a very long time," he said.

However, things changed after hearing that his son would be among the five who would be freed. "I was awake until the morning after receiving a call from the Royal Thai Embassy [in Israel about the release]," he said.

Thailand has about 30,000 citizens in Israel, most of them working in the agricultural sector, where they earn significantly higher salaries as farm labourers than they would at home.

Thailand's Ministry of Labour said last week that the country will expand its workforce in Israel by 13,000 positions.