Bangkok ranked 2nd best

An aerial view of Bangkok, Thailand. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Bangkok has been ranked second after the South African city of Cape Town in Time Out magazine's 50 Best Cities in the World 2025 list.

The ranking is based on a survey of 18,500 travellers worldwide, which evaluated various aspects of each city, such as culture, food, nightlife, residents' happiness and overall value for money.

Results showed that 84% of residents in Bangkok find dining out and café hopping affordable and easily accessible, while 86% of the respondents rated the city's food scene "good" or "amazing".

According to Time Out, Bangkok is a diverse city, offering everything from delicious street food to luxurious fine dining.

The Thai capital also boasts stunning natural and cultural landmarks like Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan, also known as the Temple of the Dawn, and the Grand Palace, along with beautiful parks that enhance its charm.

Additionally, Bangkok is praised for its efficient public transportation, with the expanding Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) and Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) electric railway networks making it easier for locals and tourists to explore the city.

Popular areas like Thong Lor and Ekamai are also recognised among the coolest neighbourhoods in the world.

This ranking marks Bangkok's significant jump from 24th place last year and reaffirms its status as a vibrant and exciting city, both for tourists and residents alike. The other cities on the list's top 10 after Cape Town and Bangkok are New York, Melbourne, London, New Orleans, Mexico City, Porto, Shanghai and Copenhagen.