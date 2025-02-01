No-burn campaign to ease dust: BMA

Listen to this article

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has launched a no-burn campaign in rice fields to combat air pollution from fine particulate matter (PM2.5).

The initiative, introduced yesterday in Nong Chok district, targets Bangkok's 80,000 rai of rice paddies and 4,000 farming households across 10 districts, including Nong Chok, Khlong Sam Wa, and Lat Krabang.

Over the past three years, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has implemented measures to curb rice field burning, significantly reducing affected areas. In 2022, 5,625 rai of rice fields were burned post-harvest, dropping to 1,582 rai in 2023 and 625 rai last year.

"The BMA aims for zero rice field burning by 2026. Achieving this requires farmers' cooperation," Mr Chadchart said. Measures include promoting straw balers to repurpose stubble for sale or reuse and increasing the use of microorganisms to decompose straw, in collaboration with the Agriculture and Land Development Departments.

The BMA will also work with the Environmental Office to monitor fire hotspots in real-time via Nasa's Fire Information for Resource Management System (Firms). When detected, district offices will be alerted for immediate action.

Farmers will receive training in composting rice straw, growing mushrooms on straw, and finding alternative uses to discourage burning and add value to dried straw.

Mr Chadchart identified three key PM2.5 sources in Bangkok: traffic dust, stagnant air that traps pollution, and rice field burning. He cited Nong Chok, where despite low traffic, PM2.5 levels remain comparable to central Bangkok due to poor ventilation and paddy burning.

Bangkok experienced severe air pollution again yesterday, with PM2.5 levels reaching 37.6–74.9 μg/m³, exceeding the safety limit of 37.5 μg/m³. Nong Khaem recorded the highest levels, while the Pollution Control Department predicts high pollution across Greater Bangkok in early February.