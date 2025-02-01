Experts urge balance in alcohol bill debate

Health and academic experts have called on lawmakers to strike a balance between economic and community welfare concerns when debating the Alcoholic Beverage Control Bill on Wednesday.

The Media for Health Foundation, the Centre for Alcohol Studies (CAS) at Prince of Songkla University's Faculty of Medicine and the Media Health Promotion Network for Sustainable Thai Society, supported by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), jointly held a seminar about the bill yesterday at the Best Western Hotel in Bangkok.

ThaiHealth board member Wichet Pichairat, who presided over the opening ceremony, said the bill, which was initially enacted in 2008, must be revised to align it with global developments while maintaining a balance between economic and social issues.

One notable change in the revised version is the inclusion of representatives from the Children and Youth Council of Thailand on provincial alcohol policy committees, he said.

However, there are concerns that the appointment of provincial administrative organisation (PAO) chiefs as vice-chairpersons of these committees could lead to policy interference.

Banjerd Singkaneti, director of the law programme at the National Institute of Development Administration's (Nida) Faculty of Law, pointed out that the rationale for the bill stems from alcohol's impact on health, families, accidents and crime.

While the new draft includes clearer advertising controls, concerns remain over allowing private sector representatives to join the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee, potentially enabling them to use their authority to benefit themselves.

CAS academic Wit Wichaidit expressed concern about specific provisions in the draft bill, including Section 30, which allows alcohol vending machines that could increase accessibility, and Section 29, which provides ambiguous definitions of intoxication levels.

He also questioned the effectiveness of restrictions on celebrity endorsements and the legal implications of AI-generated alcohol advertisements.

Witu Pruksanan from PSU's Faculty of Medicine emphasised the benefits of the revised bill, such as stricter measures to verify buyers' age and clearer descriptions of intoxicated individuals to whom sellers are prohibited from selling alcohol.

A 2023 study by Krungsri Bank revealed a shift in Thai people's drinking habits, showing a decline in liquor consumption but an increase in beer consumption, which now accounts for 73.5% of the total alcohol market.

This shift is attributed to beer being more affordable and accessible and the perception that it has fewer adverse effects than liquor.