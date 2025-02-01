Commute to be simplified to single pass

Bangkok commuters will be able to use a single ticket for all-electric railways, public buses, and Chao Phraya express boat services starting by the middle of this year, the Transport Ministry announced.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said yesterday that the parliament approved a draft of the Common Ticket System Management Act in principle on Wednesday, with a special committee being set up.

The act aims to reduce travel costs and provide convenience to passengers on public transport while encouraging commuters to switch from personal vehicles to public transportation, which would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions as per government goals. The law is expected to be effective by the middle of the year, said Ms Manaporn.

The secondary legislation will be announced by September to support the 20-baht flat rate policy for every electric train route.

The five main principles of the law include technological standards for the common ticket systems, common fare rates which will also be applied to future concession contracts, the establishment of promotion funds for operation and future development, including providing loans to participated operators, criteria for concessionaires, and measures to ensure benefit from the common ticket system while preventing damage to the public.

Ms Manaporn said that the technological standards for the system will be set by the Office of Transportation Policy (OTP).

She said that the law will also help facilitate travel convenience for city commuters through a single ticket system that can be used for all public transportation systems.

Concessionaires eligible to participate in the system operation are required to have a permit licence according to this law, she added.

According to Ms Manaporn, the travel costs for passengers on public transport currently depend on different fare rates set by each service provider, most of which are high.